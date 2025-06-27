Cupra brings ‘City Garage’ concept to the UK as it opens new Manchester showroom

Cupra has brought its ultra-modern ‘City Garage’ concept to the UK with a new space officially opening in Manchester.

The Spanish brand held an exclusive opening event at the site yesterday (Jun 26), where executives were on hand to welcome guests.

The inner city hub joins other City Garage sites in major cities across the globe, including Sydney, Madrid, and Vienna.

Bosses say that the site, in St Ann’s Square, blends ‘modern aesthetics with local influence’ to create a facility which ‘combines performance, design and lifestyle’.

Sven Schuwirth, executive vice-president of sales, marketing & aftersales at Cupra, sad: ‘Opening a Cupra City Garage in Manchester marks a significant milestone in our globalisation strategy — a place where our UK Tribe can connect, experience the brand, and be part of our journey.

‘It signals the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Cupra in one of our most strategically important markets.’

The brand is now hoping that the showroom will become a hub, not only for car buying, but also for musics, arts and culture.

Explaining the concept, Marcus Gossen, managing director of Cupra UK, added: ‘Known for its creativity and rebellious spirit, Manchester mirrors CUPRA’s own DNA: dynamic, bold, and boundary-pushing.

‘We want to offer the best of Manchester at this Cupra City Garage–its gastronomy, its music, its art and culture.

‘There’s no doubt it will become the new hotspot where people can discover our brand and experience unique events.’