News

Dealer group Tustain Motors changes ownership following major management buyout

  • Co-founders will now serve as co-chairs
  • Firm has seven sites across Scotland northern England
  • Latest accounts show a strong business with £40.9m turnover

Time 9:10 am, September 9, 2025

Dealer group Tustain Motors has changed hands following a management buyout.

The Northumberland-based business has seven sites across Scotland and northern England – one operating a Isuzu franchise and the other six selling used cars.

Co-founders David Storey and Brian Baxter, both directors since the business was established in 2009, have stepped back from day-to-day operations and will now serve as co-chairs.

Advert

The business, named after original co-founder John Tustain, was advised by Azets on the deal.

David Foreman, corporate finance partner at Azets, said: ‘Tustain Motors is an extremely successful operator in the automotive retail sector, with various franchised dealerships.

‘It was a pleasure to support exiting owners David Storey and Brian Baxter, who have been growing the business over the past 16 years, over the course of this transaction.’

Tustain Motors employs 112 people, and latest accounts show the business turnover £40.9m last year with a pre-tax profit of £1.1m.

Picture: Google Maps

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2