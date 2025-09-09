Dealer group Tustain Motors changes ownership following major management buyout

Dealer group Tustain Motors has changed hands following a management buyout.

The Northumberland-based business has seven sites across Scotland and northern England – one operating a Isuzu franchise and the other six selling used cars.

Co-founders David Storey and Brian Baxter, both directors since the business was established in 2009, have stepped back from day-to-day operations and will now serve as co-chairs.

The business, named after original co-founder John Tustain, was advised by Azets on the deal.

David Foreman, corporate finance partner at Azets, said: ‘Tustain Motors is an extremely successful operator in the automotive retail sector, with various franchised dealerships.

‘It was a pleasure to support exiting owners David Storey and Brian Baxter, who have been growing the business over the past 16 years, over the course of this transaction.’

Tustain Motors employs 112 people, and latest accounts show the business turnover £40.9m last year with a pre-tax profit of £1.1m.

