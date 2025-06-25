DealerKit – Dealer Management System 2025

Running a dealership means keeping tabs on a lot of moving parts – and that’s why a reliable, feature-rich DMS is absolutely essential.

Taking the top spot is a system that dealers say streamlines their operations and helps them focus on selling cars. And it certainly helps that it’s built by dealers, for dealers.

Fast-growing firm DealerKit has steadily been growing a loyal band of happy dealer customers over the past few years, and this win underlines just how far the company has come.

The win comes as a huge moment for the team, who’ve seen the platform expand fivefold over the past 18 months, backed by a relentless commitment to hands-on customer service.

‘Winning this award is just brilliant,’ said DealerKit co-founder, Lee Shayler. ‘After all the hard work from previous years and our continued commitment to customers, this is an amazing feeling. Myself and Oliver (co-founder) are so proud of the team – they genuinely go the extra mile for every customer.’

What makes this win even more special is the calibre of competition. DealerKit was up against some of the biggest and longest-established names in the industry.

‘To come out on top against companies that have been around for years, many much bigger than us, feels incredible,’ Shayler added. ‘We believe it comes down to the service we provide – we don’t do Teams “onboardings” or virtual intros. If you’re in Inverness or Cornwall, we’ll travel to meet you. That personal approach really sets us apart.’

At the heart of DealerKit’s success is its software – a modern DMS solution built by dealers, for dealers.

‘We designed the system for ourselves originally,’ he explained. ‘Oliver spent hours inside dealerships, working with sales, service, and prep teams. That experience shaped every part of the platform – it’s simple, slick, and genuinely reflects what modern car dealers need.’

Commenting on what the team will mean to the wider DealerKit team, Shayler said: ‘They’ll be over the moon. This team is like no other – they give 100% every day, and they absolutely deserve this recognition.’