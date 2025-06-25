DealerKit – Extra Mile Award 2025

Our Extra Mile Award is designed to recognise a business that goes above and beyond for its dealer partners – offering standout support, service and innovation that truly makes a difference.

This year’s winner was praised by dealers for its hands-on approach to onboarding, fast and reactive customer service, and constant drive to improve.

Already victorious in the Dealer Management System category this year, the additional accolade took the DealerKit team by surprise – but left them hugely proud.

‘I mean, it’s a complete honour,’ said sales director Ian Cooper. ‘We really focussed on the DMS award, and to be recognised with the Extra Mile Award as well – it’s the cherry on the cake.

‘It’s a sign that all our hard work and dedication to the product and our customers has really paid off.’

The team’s ethos is simple but powerful: go above and beyond at every opportunity. Whether it’s answering customer calls at midnight or offering in-depth consultations based on real-world motor trade experience, DealerKit makes service a priority.

‘We all work incredibly hard – early starts, late finishes – and we’re always on hand for our customers, even at 4am if needed,’ Cooper said. ‘That kind of availability and commitment, that personal touch, it’s at the heart of what we do.’

DealerKit credits its effectiveness to the fact that its team is made up of former dealers who understand the everyday challenges of running a car business.

‘We’re not just offering a product – we’re offering support, insight, and ideas. When we get messages from clients saying they’ve had their best month ever thanks to DealerKit, that’s what makes it all worthwhile.’

Flexibility is another key strength. The system isn’t one-size-fits-all – the DealerKit team regularly incorporates dealer feedback into development, tailoring setups to match each business’s unique needs.

‘We’ve probably got a list of new features as long as our arm,’ Cooper added. ‘But every improvement is driven by conversations with our users. That flexibility and innovation are what set us apart.’

With exciting growth plans and products in the pipeline, the DealerKit team is showing no signs of slowing down – though, as Cooper jokes, ‘We might need a little sleep first!’