Evolution Funding – Highly Commended Finance Broker 2025

Evolution Funding has been named as a highly commended finance broker in Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The Chesterfield-based firm said the accolade was a fantastic endorsement of their commitment to supporting car dealers through one of the finance industry’s most turbulent periods.

Speaking about the award, CEO Lee Streets said: ‘To be highly commended by the dealers we support means a great deal to us. It’s a genuine reflection of how our work is landing in the real world, and that’s incredibly motivating.

‘This past year has tested everyone, with the Court of Appeal judgment bringing major disruption to the industry. We made a conscious choice to step up when others stepped back, and we worked hard to keep the wheels turning so dealers could continue to do business.

‘Being recognised in this way tells us that effort made a difference and it’s a brilliant nod to our teams who go above and beyond every day to support dealers and their customers.’

Streets added: ‘The Car Dealer Power Awards are really important because they give dealers the chance to vote with their feet.

‘It’s not about who shouts the loudest, it’s about who genuinely delivers. That kind of feedback keeps providers on their toes and helps maintain high standards across the industry. It’s a valuable reminder that reputation is earned, not given.’

Over the past year, Evolution Funding has focused heavily on reinvesting in its technology, launching system improvements and new platform features aimed at delivering even more value for dealers.

Looking ahead, the business is preparing to introduce innovative tools like a new finance calculator and the ‘Click Dealer in a Box’ solution – a packaged partnership designed to help independent dealers close more sales and streamline the customer journey.

Streets concluded: ‘The future’s looking exciting, and we’ll keep supporting our dealer network as the regulatory landscape evolves.’