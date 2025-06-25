Experian – Highly commended Data Insights 2025

Experian has been named highly commended in the Data Insights category at the Car Dealer Power Awards 2025.

The category is one that’s hardly fought, with big businesses offering ever more clever ways for dealers to use data to improve sales.

Gerardo Montoya, chief product officer at Experian UK&I told Car Dealer: ‘It’s a great honour that reflects our team’s hard work and innovation.

‘It boosts customer trust, raises our industry profile, and celebrates the people who turn complex data into actionable insights for dealerships.’

He added: ‘These awards are a key industry benchmark because they’re voted on by dealers. Recognition here confirms our solutions are both innovative and impactful, especially during a time of major industry change.’

The year has been a challenging one for some dealerships, but Experian has continued to serve its dealerships with useful insights.

Montoya commented: ‘It’s been a year of strategic growth. We’ve helped dealerships adapt to EVs, new financing models, and shifting consumer behaviour through smarter data use and tailored strategies.

He added: ‘We see growing opportunities to lead data-driven transformation.

‘As EV adoption and customer expectations evolve, we’re committed to providing the insights dealerships need to stay ahead.’

E: [email protected]

W: experian.co.uk/business/industries/auto