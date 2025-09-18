Family-run dealer group Listers saw £1.33bn turnover but pre-tax profits nosedived

Family-run dealer group Listers continued to see turnover at the £1.3bn mark last year, although pre-tax profits nosedived.

Latest accounts for the Stratford-upon-Avon-based firm show revenue came to £1.33bn for the year ended March 31, 2025, up marginally on the £1.31bn achieved the year before.

Pre-tax profit slumped from £18.3m to £14.8m, although overall gross profit margin rose from £14.1m to £14.8m due to ‘increased profitability across fleet, agency, used retail and trade vehicle sales channels’, the accompanying report said.

Vehicle sales rose by 4.8% (including agency sales), with sales of new vehicles increasing by 3.8% and used by 6.5%. Aftersales turnover rose by 8.2%.

The figures were boosted by one Lexus and two Toyota dealerships in Bristol acquired from Motorline in 2023 contributing a turnover of £76.4m and a net profit of £215,000.

Staff numbers rose slightly during the year, while the highest paid director saw their remuneration drop from £2.89m to £2.66m.

During the year, Listers took on Omoda and Jaecoo franchises, joining the likes of Audi, BMW/Mini, Seat/Cupra, JLR, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Porsche, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and Volvo.

Founded in 1979 by Terry Lister and Keith Bradshaw, Listers now has over 55 sites across the Midlands, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire, Norfolk and Yorkshire.