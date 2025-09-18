Listers Birmingham AudiListers Birmingham Audi

News

Family-run dealer group Listers saw £1.33bn turnover but pre-tax profits nosedived

  • Stratford-upon-Avon-headquartered firm continued to see high revenues
  • Turnover rose to £1.33bn but pre-tax profit fell to £14.8m
  • Vehicle sales and aftersales revenue all increased during the year

Time 6:48 am, September 18, 2025

Family-run dealer group Listers continued to see turnover at the £1.3bn mark last year, although pre-tax profits nosedived.

Latest accounts for the Stratford-upon-Avon-based firm show revenue came to £1.33bn for the year ended March 31, 2025, up marginally on the £1.31bn achieved the year before.

Pre-tax profit slumped from £18.3m to £14.8m, although overall gross profit margin rose from £14.1m to £14.8m due to ‘increased profitability across fleet, agency, used retail and trade vehicle sales channels’, the accompanying report said.

Vehicle sales rose by 4.8% (including agency sales), with sales of new vehicles increasing by 3.8% and used by 6.5%. Aftersales turnover rose by 8.2%.

The figures were boosted by one Lexus and two Toyota dealerships in Bristol acquired from Motorline in 2023 contributing a turnover of £76.4m and a net profit of £215,000.

Staff numbers rose slightly during the year, while the highest paid director saw their remuneration drop from £2.89m to £2.66m.

During the year, Listers took on Omoda and Jaecoo franchises, joining the likes of Audi, BMW/Mini, Seat/Cupra, JLR, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Porsche, Skoda, Volkswagen and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and Volvo.

Founded in 1979 by Terry Lister and Keith Bradshaw, Listers now has over 55 sites across the Midlands, Lincolnshire, Gloucestershire, Norfolk and Yorkshire.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server V2