Family-run Holden Group opens new Renault-Dacia dealership at former Volvo site

Family-run dealer group Holden has opened its second Renault dealership on the site of a former Volvo showroom.

The East Anglian business previously represented the Swedish brand on the King’s Lynn, but the premises have lay empty since operations were moved last summer.

Now however, the firm has officially launched a state-of-the-art new Renault and Dacia franchise on the plot, in a move which ‘brings more choice to car buyers in West Norfolk’.

The site joins the firm’s other Renault site, in neighbouring Norwich, and strengthens its growing footprint across Norfolk and Suffolk, where it also represents Volvo, Kia, MG, Dacia, and Honda.

Tim Holden, CEO of Holden Group, said: ‘We’re excited to bring Renault to King’s Lynn and offer local customers even more choice, whether they’re looking for an affordable first car, a family-friendly SUV, or an electric vehicle.

‘Our goal is to make buying and servicing a car straightforward, honest, and enjoyable.’

Holden Group has strong roots in the east of England, having been founded there way back in 1928.

The group has remained in the Holden family for the duration of its history and is now hoping bring a boost to the region’s motoring landscape by creating local jobs with its new venture.

Dean Lomas, sales manager of Holden Renault, added: ‘We are proud to open our doors in King’s Lynn and welcome customers to experience everything Renault has to offer.

‘The team here is passionate about delivering excellent service and helping drivers find the right vehicle for their needs.’

Pictured: Dean Lomas and Steve Sherrock from Holden Renault King’s Lynn