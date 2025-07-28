Jul 28: Consumer confidence weakens; Shocking driving test backlog; Merc teases VLE MPV

Consumer confidence weakens among Britons amid tax rise fears

Consumer confidence weakened slightly in July amid concerns from shoppers that they could face potential future tax rises, according to new figures.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index dropped one point to remain in firmly negative territory at -19 points.

Researchers suggested the figures showed that consumers are currently ‘sensing stormy conditions ahead’ amid wider uncertainty in the economy.

NatWest profits surge 18% after cutting costs and gaining Sainsbury’s Bank

NatWest Group has revealed its profits surged by 18% in the first half of 2025 as the banking group gained customers after buying Sainsbury’s Bank and bringing down business costs.

The group – which includes NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Coutts – revealed it is returning more cash to investors having returned to private ownership in May.

It reported a pre-tax operating profit of £3.bn for the first six months of the year. This was 18% higher than the same period a year ago. Total income jumped by about 12% year-on-year.

Mercedes VLE to arrive in 2026

Mercedes has teased a few more details of the new VLE electric MPV, which will arrive in 2026.

Under the skin, the VLE, pictured top, will be the first vehicle in the firm’s line-up to sit on the VAN.EA electric van architecture, which will include rear-axle steering to improve handling and the turning circle, and it will use Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system, too.

Although details regarding the VLE’s powertrain have not been revealed at this stage, a prototype example recently travelled from Stuttgart to Rome, Italy – a journey of nearly 683 miles – in just two short charging stops, consisting of 15 minutes each.

The markets

The FTSE 100 ended a six-day winning streak to close a strong week on the back foot, ahead of pending US trade talk deadlines.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 18.06 points, 0.2%, at 9,120.31. The FTSE 250 closed 37.43 points lower, 0.2%, at 22,117.98, and the AIM All-Share closed down 0.23 of a point at 776.64.

The pound eased to 1.3437 dollars late on Friday afternoon in London, compared to 1.3535 dollars at the equities close on Thursday.

Starmer to raise Gaza ceasefire and UK steel tariffs in Trump meeting

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to raise the prospect of reviving ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas and the future of tariffs on British steel as he meets Donald Trump in Scotland.

The prime minister will travel to Ayrshire, where the US president is staying at his Turnberry golf resort, for wide-ranging discussions on trade and the Middle East as international alarm grows over starvation in Gaza.

The two leaders have built a rapport on the world stage despite their differing political backgrounds, but humanitarian conditions in Gaza and uncertainty over US import taxes on key British goods in America threaten to complicate their bilateral meeting.

Driving test backlog ‘cannot get much worse’

Learner drivers are being forced to wait more than five months to book a slot at four out of five test centres, new figures show.

Some 258 locations in Britain had the maximum possible waiting time of 24 weeks for a test as of May 5, which is 81% of all sites. That is up from 161 at the start of the year.

AA Driving School, which obtained the figures from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), warned the situation ‘cannot get much worse’.

Latest on Car Dealer

BYD has slammed the UK’s new £650m Electric Car Grant as ‘stupid’ and ‘too late’, criticising its exclusion of Chinese EVs due to coal-powered manufacturing. Despite this, BYD plans major European expansion, creating 5,000 jobs and continuing strong sales regardless of the UK’s policy.

Volkswagen Group reported a sharp profit decline in Q2 2025, hit by U.S. tariffs and weak Porsche and Audi sales. Net profit fell by a third to €2.29bn. VW cut its annual margin forecast and plans a global restructure affecting over 35,000 jobs by 2030.

Half of the cars inspected by Norfolk Trading Standards and police during a targeted operation were found unroadworthy. Issues included no MOT, excessive window tinting, and corrosion. Ten vehicles were checked across two dealerships, and investigations into both businesses are still ongoing.

Weather

Today will see variable cloud and scattered showers from the north-west, especially around midday, reports BBC Weather. Conditions will improve by late afternoon with drier, brighter weather.

Tonight, cloud will spread from the west, bringing rain to western areas, while the south-east remains clearer until dawn.