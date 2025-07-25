Half of cars inspected by Norfolk Trading Standards ‘not road legal’

Trading Standards officers in Norfolk found half of the cars offered for sale by two dealers in the county to not be road legal, after a targeted campaign led them to inspect the vehicles.

Working in collaboration with the Roads and Armed Policing Unit, Norfolk Trading Standards inspected 10 randomly selected cars and found half of them to be unfit for the road.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council Trading Standards said: ‘Trading Standards officers and police examiners checked the safety and roadworthiness of 10 vehicles during the day, with half found to be in an unroadworthy condition.

‘Issues included a lack of a valid MOT, corrosion of body work and window tinting exceeding legal levels.

‘Our enquiries with the businesses are ongoing.’