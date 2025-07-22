Desira Group opens its third Nissan dealership, creating 15 jobs

East Anglia-based dealer group Desira is opening a third retail Nissan site, situated in Kings Lynn, Norfolk.

The new dealership comes as Desira marks 25 years with Nissan, and is located at Horsley Fields on the outskirts of the town, on the site of a former Skoda dealership.

Desira says the new outlet has created at least 15 new jobs, with new recruits joining across the sales, service and parts departments, in manager, technician, advisor and sales executive roles.

Desira already operates Nissan dealerships in Norwich and Great Yarmouth and the team is thrilled to be expanding with the brand.

The King’s Lynn dealership has been thoroughly refurbished with two new car showrooms, where there is plenty of space to showcase the Nissan range.

A total of 40 used vehicles are on display outside; there is a six-bay workshop; an electric vehicle charging area; plus a customer lounge in which complimentary refreshments are available.

Stuart Stone, Managing Director at Desira, said: ‘Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary with Nissan, we are elated to strengthen our relationship further with the brand. Our third Nissan dealership represents Nissan in North Norfolk and will continue our commitment to excellent customer service.

‘With many loyal customers already in the area, we are delighted to offer a branch even more conveniently located for them. As I say, Desira is synonymous with exceptional customer service and a warm welcome will be extended to all visitors.

‘Overall, it will be Desira’s tenth dealership in East Anglia. With five new showrooms having opened in 2024, it has been a busy and exciting time for the group.’

In addition to the new King’s Lynn dealership, Desira has also opened a new aftersales site for Nissan in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, where MOTs, servicing work and warranty repairs are carried out.