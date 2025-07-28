Automotive charity Ben offers school summer holiday support scheme

The motor industry benevolent fund, Ben, is raising awareness of the financial support it offers to those in need over the summer holiday period, as many automotive industry employees struggle with financial hardship.

The charity is spreading the word that it is there to support families and individuals who are struggling with money worries, debt or urgent financial need this summer and beyond.

Its summer holidays support programme provides families with essentials, including food, bills, school uniforms, emotional support and an opportunity to spend quality time together on a day out or activity.

In the past year, the charity reports that its helpline has supported over 15,000 enquiries and over 700 financial grants were administered to those struggling with money.

According to Ben’s latest research, money worries remain a big problem for automotive workers, with many still impacted by cost-of-living pressures. One-in-six people reported skipping meals, one-in-five have experienced issues with debt and one-in-four of those considering leaving the industry reported they had financial problems.

With the summer holidays now in full swing, this time of year can be even more challenging for parents.

Rachel Clift, Ben’s CEO, said: ‘While summer should be an enjoyable time when families come together, it can bring real stress for those facing money worries.

‘Ben’s new vision of an automotive family that thinks well, feels well, lives well and works well, focuses on a person’s whole life, including family and loved ones who play a big part in our overall health and wellbeing. That’s why, in addition to vital financial assistance, we’re helping families create meaningful experiences during the holidays, whether that’s a fun day out or a shared activity that creates lasting memories.

‘Cost-of-living pressures continue to hit home, and our latest annual health and wellbeing survey found that stress and financial concerns remain among the biggest challenges for our sector. That’s why our purpose of empowering our automotive family to live their best lives is so important – we want to help people thrive.

‘It’s vital we spread the word – Ben is here for automotive families this summer and beyond. We urge anyone feeling the financial strain to reach out early, as this can make all the difference.’