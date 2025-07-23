Jaguar Land Rover delays launch of electric Range Rover until 2026

The launch of the electric Range Rover, which has been on the cards for three years, has been delayed yet again, with parent company JLR writing to customers waiting for the model to inform them that deliveries will not start until next year, after initially aiming for late 2025.

There are also suggestions that Jaguars new electric models may also be pushed back by several months, compared with original plans.

The start of production for the first Jaguar electric car since the rebrand, known for now as the Type 00, is set for August 2026, according to a source with knowledge of schedules. Although prices have not yet been confirmed, it is expected to cost more than £100,000. The second Jaguar model may not then follow until December 2027.

A JLR spokesperson said: ‘By 2030 JLR will sell electric versions of all its luxury brands. Our plans and vehicle architectures are flexible so we can adapt to different market and client demands. We are committed to the highest standards of design, capability and quality, and we will launch our new models at the right time for our clients, our business and individual markets.’

A new electric version of the Range Rover Velar is also set to start production in April 2026, although it also could be delayed further, the source said. An electric model under the Defender sub-brand could start production in the first quarter of 2027.

JLR’s slower shift to electric vehicles would also align with the start of production by a battery factory being built by Tata in Somerset. The plant, built by a subsidiary named Agratas, is due to start production in the last quarter of 2027, according to Tata Motors’s latest investor call. That is a year later than the company initially planned.