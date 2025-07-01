Family-run Wilmoths working to ‘minimise disruption’ after closing long-serving Citroen dealership

Family-run dealer group Wilmoths says ‘every effort is being made to minimise disruption’ after the firm took the decision to close a long-serving Citroen dealership.

Wilmoths Winchester Bar End has served the needs of the town for ‘many years’ according to the Hampshire Chronicle, but the local paper now reports that the site has closed its doors.

With its site up for renewal, the Citroen site ceased trading on June 20 and is now facing an uncertain future.

Bosses say that customers will now be redirected to the group’s nearby Southampton branch (pictured), which is located around 13 miles away.

Confirming the news, Sunil Joshi, managing director, said: ‘We can confirm that the Wilmoths Winchester Bar End branch is closing.

‘The lease for the site was due for renewal, and after careful consideration, we have made the decision not to extend it.

‘This choice reflects our ongoing efforts to streamline operations while continuing to provide excellent service to our customers, many of whom are also able to access our nearby Wilmoths Southampton branch.

‘We are committed to keeping our customers informed and ensuring a smooth transition. Every effort is being made to minimise disruption and maintain the high level of service our customers expect.’

Wilmoths, which also trades as Jarretts, represents Citroen, DS, Fiat, Abarth and Peugeot at sites across Kent, Hampshire, Berskhire, Sussex and Surrey.

Directors include Zoe and James Wilmoth, who are carrying on the family legacy from fellow family members Edward and Ann Wilmoth, who resigned their own posts in 2000 and 2001 respectively.