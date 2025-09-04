Former Lloyds Banking Group man joins UK Carline as new head of sales and fleet operations

Car leasing company UK Carline has appointed a new head of sales and fleet operations as the firm looks to ‘accelerate its market leadership’.

The role has been filled by the experienced Jonathan Wade, who has previously worked for the likes of LEX Autolease and Lloyds Banking Group, over the course of a 20-year career.

Bosses say the new man is a ‘recognised expert in developing high-performance sales channels’ who comes with a ‘significant track record’.

In his new position, Wade will be responsible for driving customer retention, expanding the company’s fleet division, and steering the sales team toward ambitious new growth targets.

He has also been tasked with ‘cultivating long-term customer value’ as UK Carline looks to build on its 25-year history in the industry.

Confirming the appointment, Darren Godbert, managing director at UK Carline, said: ‘Jon’s arrival is a cornerstone of our strategy to not just grow, but to redefine our sales and fleet operations.

‘His deep expertise in renewals and SME fleet solutions is exactly what we need to energise our sales force and unlock new revenue streams.

‘This isn’t just about filling a role; it’s about bringing in a fresh, strategic perspective that will be instrumental in our next chapter of growth.’

In his new capacity, Wade will have responsibility for a number of key strategic initiatives, including the implementation of structured renewal and retention campaigns.

He will also oversee the expansion of UK Carline’s footprint in the SME and corporate contract hire markets, and the development of a robust brand advocacy program through customer engagement events.

‘I am thrilled to join UK Carline at such a pivotal moment, Wade said.

‘The company has a fantastic reputation, and the ambition to match.

‘My focus will be on empowering the sales team with the structure and support they need to excel, while strategically growing our fleet and renewals business.

‘I look forward to collaborating with Darren and the entire team to build on their impressive legacy and drive the business forward.’