GardX – Paint Protection 2025

Car dealers are always on the lookout for upselling opportunities and value-added products like paint protection represent a fantastic opportunity to do just that.

However, if retailers want to seal the deal, they need to be supported by outstanding brand awareness and top marketing.

That is where our winners in this category – GardX – have excelled, with a name that consistently stands out for its product quality, dealer support and brand strength.

The firm really is the go-to when it comes to paint protection, reflected in the fact that this is the 11th year in a row that it has scooped this prestigious prize.

We caught up with the firm’s director of sales, Richard Gonzalez, who was delighted to learn that another gong would be going in the outfit’s already bulging trophy cabinet.

‘It feels amazing, honestly it means so much to us,’ he told Car Dealer.

‘It’s been 11 years on the trot, and it’s just fantastic. What can I say? It means so much because it’s our dealers that vote for us, and that means a lot.

‘It means that the hard work that our account management team does day in, day out with all of our clients is really appreciated.

‘It means an awful lot, and we’re really delighted. We just need to make that cabinet a little bit bigger so we can put that 11th award in! It’s fantastic. It’s amazing.’

So what was the secret to GardX’s success? Gonzalez puts it down to the firm’s ‘innovative’ approach to everything it does.

He added: ‘I think it’s partly to do with our innovation – we are always looking at new ideas, new ways that we can enhance what we do.

‘We’re constantly looking at new ways to innovate our products and give dealers a little bit of extra margin.

‘Our account management team works relentlessly out there with the dealers pushing performance and really trying to get the most that we can and maximise their opportunity in an easy and simple way that works for them.’