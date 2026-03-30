Government begins review of ZEV mandate prompting hopes of revised EV sales quotas

The government has begun its review of the ZEV mandate, raising the possibility of revised sales quotas in the near future.

Under the current structure, the percentage of cars sales being of zero-emission vehicles rises every year to 80% in 2030. At that point, sales of new pure petrol and diesel cars will be out outlawed, while hybrids will be allowed to remain on sale until 2035.

The ZEV mandate quota for 2026 is 33%, but carmakers have been heavily incentivising and discounting models in an attempt to not be slapped with fined for not reaching the sales quotas.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has estimated these discounts have cost carmakers £10bn in 2024 and 2025 – the first two years of the mandate being enforced.

Civil servants are reported to be now in contact with carmakers bosses to discuss the car sales quotas, with a review scheduled to be published in early 2027.

According to The Times, carmakers have been asked for ‘detail production plans’ of pure-electric and plug-in hybrid cars between now and 2035.

A government spokesman told the newspaper: ‘We recognise manufacturers are facing challenges, but we’ve shown we are adaptable before, and are beginning conversations to inform the planned review of the ZEV mandate, to be published by early 2027.’

He added: ‘It has never been easier or cheaper to own an EV, especially against the backdrop of high and fluctuating prices at the pumps.’

Industry bosses are hoping that the review can be brought forwards from the 2027 publication date in an effort to avoid next year’s 38% sales mandate quota.

According to The Times, BMW, Vauxhall and JLR are among the harshest critics of the current mandate.