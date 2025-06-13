Government pledges 100,000 new on-street EV chargers through £381m package

Ministers have pledged some 100,000 street-side electric vehicle charging will be installed across England as a result of a £381m funding package.

The cash aims to help the uptake of electric cars among motorists who do not have their own driveways and charging points.

The new charging points come on top of 80,000 already installed publicly across the UK, and tens of thousand more installed privately.

Transport minister Lilian Greenwood said: ‘This government is powering up the EV revolution by rolling out a charge point every 29 minutes, and our support to roll out over 100,000 local charge points in England shows we’re committed to making even more progress.

‘We’re delivering our Plan for Change by investing over £4bn to support drivers to make the switch, while backing British car makers through international trade deals – creating jobs, boosting investment and securing our future.’

The money comes from the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure fund, which helps councils to instal new EV charging points.

Meanwhile, London-based firm Believ has secured £300m to roll out charging points across the UK, while EDF is to buy EV charging firm Pod Point for £10.6m, upping its existing majority shareholding.

EDF, which currently owns 53% of shares, said the company has consistently been reliant on it for funding and financial support.

Pod Point said on Thursday (Jun 12) it has been impacted by the slower-than-expected adoption of EVs and increased competition, meaning it has struggled to make a profit.

EDF said acquiring the business would provide “long-term stability” that would enable it to invest in its charging products.

It has offered 6.5p per Pod Point share, valuing the company at about £10.6 million. It needs to be approved by shareholders.

The business floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2021 and was valued at about £350 million, but saw its share price drop rapidly from the 275p it peaked at.