GWM opens three new showrooms as Chinese brand ramps up UK dealer network

Chinese brand GWM has added to its ever-growing UK dealer network with the opening of three new sites.

The challenger brand has opened retail points in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Penicuik and Wincanton, as the brand continues to expand at a rapid rate.

The sites will be operated by a trio of new dealer partners for the brand with the Sutton-in-Ashfield location run by Draycotts, the Penicuik site by A.F Noble & Son and the Wincanton showroom by Vale Motors.

GWM is hoping to ramp up its expansion plans even further over the coming weeks, with more dealerships close to opening in Hexham, Workington, Guildford and Telford.

The brand, which now has 46 UK dealerships, is hoping to become one of several Chinese firms to make a major impact in the UK, alongside the likes of Omoda, Jaecoo and BYD – the latter of which is hoping to become Britain’s biggest car brand within three years.

Earlier today (Jun 16) Car Dealer reported that Peugeot’s UK boss has welcomed the increased competition from new brands, adding that it had made ‘everybody up their game’.

Discussing GWM UK’s retailer network strategy, Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, said: ‘We are pleased to welcome our latest retail partners to the GWM UK network.

‘They and more new retailers that are due to go live soon, will help us fulfil some key open points and provide improved UK coverage for our current and future customers.

‘We now have 46 sites in the UK and are continuing to grow the network. Over the next five years, we are looking towards 100 Sales & Service Centres and a further 40 after-sales points, as we continue to grow the GWM brand and its coverage organically over time.’

John Allan, general sales manager at AF Noble, added: ‘As a brand that’s pushing boundaries in electric and hybrid vehicle design, GWM aligns closely with our vision for growth, innovation, and sustainability in the automotive space.

‘We are excited about what this means for our business, our customers, and the future of our industry — and proud to be part of GWM’s growing UK network.’