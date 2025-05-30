Hippo Motor Group continues to scale up operations with new showroom in Peterborough

Hippo Motor Group has opened a new site in Peterborough as part of plans to continue expanding its retail footprint.

The new site, which has started trading with a soft opening ahead of a full launch in mid-June, occupies the former Big Motoring World location in Werrington.

The move marks a significant step forward for the Blackburn-headquartered business, which currently retails over 10,000 vehicles a year and turns over £180m annually.

Hippo Motor Group said the new location will play ‘a key role in reaching new customers’ and help to scale-up its operations.

Tom Preston, CEO of Hippo Motor Group, said: ‘We’re building for the future. Peterborough gives us the space, the location, and the opportunity to grow – not just in sales, but in how we support our customers and our people.

‘We’ve got a strong team, a clear vision, and the ambition to do things better. We’re excited to be up and running and ready to welcome the local community.’

The site will be led by Tom Stanton, an experienced motor trade manager who joins as general manager, bringing extensive retail leadership experience within the Peterborough area to the new site.

In addition to its own on-site vehicle preparation facilities, the dealership will be supported by Hippo’s £3m prep centre in Blackburn, ensuring consistent, high-quality standards across all vehicles sold.

Hippo Motor Group is actively recruiting for over 30 roles, with vacancies across sales, aftersales and service.