IMDA toasts eighth anniversary as it pledges to continue supporting independent retailers

The Independent Motor Dealers Association (The IMDA) is today celebrating its eighth birthday as continues to support retailers up and down the country.

The trade body was founded on this day in 2017, when six forward thinking car dealers decided there was a need for independent businesses to speak with one voice.

Fast forward right years and the group now has almost 2,000 members and has grown into a thriving national network.

The group is currently led by Umesh Samani and offers advocacy, transparency, and practical support to independent businesses of all sizes.

The former Used Car Award Lifetime Achievement Award winner is joined on the committee by seven other industry leaders. who meet monthly to shape strategy and member support.

Commenting on the latest milestone, Samani said: ‘The IMDA wants dealers who are committed to providing a quality service to consumers and to follow best practices and legal frameworks such as the Consumer Rights Act when selling vehicles.

‘One aim is to make dealers proud to advertise the IMDA logo on their websites, and for consumers to recognise that IMDA members as car dealers that will look after them.’

Stuart Saunders, co-founder and current treasurer, added: ‘We encourage independent dealers, independent franchise dealers, and independent commercial dealers to join the IMDA—for free—so it can continue to strengthen its support across the automotive community at all levels.’

The current IMDA committee is made up of Samani and Saunders, as well as Phil Buchan, Malcolm Beattie, Allan Thompson, Craig Walker, Sandy Burgess and Tony Sciascia and Gareth Angove.

The group says it is now aiming to expand its services, forge new partnerships, and drive the voice for independent motor dealers across the industry.