Impel – AI Product 2025

Artificial intelligence is already transforming the motor trade – and in this brand new category, we’re recognising the firms leading the way.

From boosting enquiry rates to streamlining operations, these products are helping dealerships work smarter, not harder.

Our first ever winner is a company that has helped dealerships implement more AI processes is Impel.

Impel uses conversational AI to speak with customers on dealers’ websites, giving them 24/7 sales support.

Marketing director James Leese said: ‘Through some very clever technology and conversational AI solutions, ultimately, it’s about how we help our customers sell more cars.

‘How do we generate all of those digital leads that they activate? How do we help convert those more into opportunities to sell a car, buy a car through our other products, or also servicing as well, and bring more people back into their servicing base?

‘It’s all about how we help dealers do more with less. I think because it’s so human, like in what it does and how it interacts with their customers, the fact also that it’s working 24 hours a day, doesn’t take a coffee break, doesn’t need a holiday, all of those elements, when you start bringing them together, that’s helping dealers make sure that all their leads are follow up. All their leads are followed up. They’re managing those customers. 24/7.’

Commenting on the win, he said: ‘It’s amazing news and we’re hugely excited.

‘It means so much to us, especially the fact that it’s been voted for by the dealers, so that that makes it so much more valuable to us, and really endorses all this great work we’re doing as a team.

‘We’re only a relatively young business in the UK, just over a couple of years old, so receiving an award like this makes us hugely proud.

‘The fact also that although we’re a tech company, only 50% is the tech, 50% is about the people and how we support our customers.’

W: impel.ai

