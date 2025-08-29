MOT test stock pic for NI storyMOT test stock pic for NI story

Independent car dealers welcome ‘watershed’ data sharing scheme after decade-long fight

  • Independent Garage Association secures UK launch of SERMI
  • Deal will see independent dealers given access to data that is currently restricted to franchised businesses
  • Information will include key coding, ECU programming, and software downloads

Time 12:08 pm, August 29, 2025

The Independent Garage Association (IGA) is celebrating a ‘watershed moment’ for independent car dealers after winning a approval for its much-anticipated Security-related Repair and Maintenance Information (SERMI) scheme.

The IGA has seen its plans recommended for approval by regulatory body, UKAS, following days of extensive audits.

It means that independent garages will be allowed access to critical security-related vehicle data, which had previously only been available to franchised businesses.

The news could represent a seismic shift in the automotive landscape with the IGA promising to ‘level the playing field’ across the UK’s car dealers.

The trade body has been pushing for a SERMI scheme for over a decade and the final offering has been developed in close collaboration with the UK Government and vehicle manufacturers.

It introduces a unified, centralised audit and certification process, enabling vetted independent professionals to securely access essential information such as key coding, ECU programming, and software downloads, without navigating multiple manufacturer systems.

Reacting to the news, Stuart James, chief executive of the IGA, said: ‘We are delighted that after many years the scheme has finally come to fruition, really levelling the playing field.

‘Subject to final documents being issued, we anticipate it going live this year.

‘SERMI not only simplifies access to vital security-related data but also underscores the integrity and professionalism of certified garages.

‘Participation in this scheme is crucial for the future success and competitiveness of independent garages.’

‘This is a bold affirmation of the crucial role independent garages play in our automotive ecosystem.

‘This initiative represents a landmark victory for the independent garage sector. The IGA has set this up on a not-for-profit basis to ensure that the benefits of the scheme go directly to independent garages.

‘We encourage all independents to seize this opportunity and join us in driving meaningful progress within the industry.’

