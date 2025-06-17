JLR downgrades profit predictions as a result of Trump tariffs and ‘heightened global uncertainty’

JLR has downgraded its profit predictions for the year with bosses pointing the finger of blame at President Donald Trump’s much-debated tariffs.

In a presentation to investors at its Gaydon HQ, the carmaker said that ‘heightened global uncertainty’ had forced it to slash its cashflow expectations.

The firm is now anticipating that its profit margins for the 12 months to the end of next March will come in at between 5% and 7% – well down on 10.7% it achieved between January and March of this year.

The figure also falls short of the 8.5% JLR recorded throughout the whole of last year as the outfit feels the impact of global trade challenges.

To make matters worse, bosses also admitted that they are now expecting the firm’s free cashflow to be close to zero throughout its current financial year.

JLR, which manufactures its Defender models in Slovakia, halted all shipments to the US in April after President Trump’s administration imposed an additional 25% tariff on car imports.