JLR revenues plummet by more than a £1bn as true cost of cyberattack is laid bare

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed the true cost of a devastating cyberattack in financial results for the second quarter.

The British luxury brand saw revenues plummet by more than £1bn, around 24%, to £4.9bn for the quarter to September.

Bosses said the company expects to have lost further sales over the current quarter due to the continued impact of the shutdown.

It also swung to an underlying loss of £485m over the quarter, sliding from a profit before tax and exceptional items of nearly £400m over the same period in 2024.

In the update, the company booked £196m of extra costs linked to the cyberattack.

It is understood this included the cost of hiring consultants to help it deal with the incident, but not the impact of lost sales and other costs, such as increases in engineering costs.

The company said its performance was also impacted by US tariffs and a planned wind down in the production of earlier Jaguar models.

JLR also reported a further £42m in exceptional costs related to voluntary redundancies.

Adrian Mardell, chief executive, said: ‘JLR’s performance in the second quarter of full-year 2026 was impacted by significant challenges, including a cyber incident that stopped our vehicle production in September and the impact of US tariffs.

‘JLR has made strong progress in recovering its operations safely and at pace following the cyber incident.

‘In our response we prioritised client, retailer and supplier systems and I am pleased to confirm that production of all our luxury brands has resumed.’

The company stopped production across its UK factories for five weeks from September 1 after being targeted by hackers a day earlier.

Production has now ‘returned to normal’.

During the second quarter, JLR also continued development of the China-only Freelander brand, opened a solar farm at its centre in Gaydon, and is performing tests of the new electric Jaguar GT with 150 prototypes currently being driven around the world.

In a LinkedIn post, JLR managing director Rawdon Glover said the results reflect ‘the impact of the recent cyber incident’, adding: ‘The resilience and dedication shown by our teams and partners across the business has been nothing short of remarkable. We’re now looking ahead with optimism and energy as we continue to build momentum across our brands.’

CEO Mardell will soon hand over the reigns to PB Balaji.

Commenting on this, Mardell said: ‘As I approach the end of my 35‑year career at JLR, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together. Leading JLR as CEO over the past three years has been the greatest honour of my career and I am confident that the next chapter will bring continued success for this great business under the leadership of PB Balaji.’