Jul 7: Consumer confidence rising; 7/7 bombings remembered; Special Defender Octa Black

Consumer confidence rising as summer holiday season begins

The majority of UK households are feeling financially secure, with 70% of people confident enough to plan a summer holiday, according to a survey.

The number of people feeling financially secure has risen this quarter by three percentage points to 58%, while confidence that the UK economy is improving has risen to 17% from one in 10 three months ago, the KPMG Consumer Pulse poll found.

The survey of 3,000 UK adults, taken in early June, found 50% feel able to spend freely, although 14% say they are still having to actively cut their discretionary spending to pay for essentials, and 3% of are incurring debt to do so.

Financial firms expect job cuts to rise rapidly in months ahead, survey finds

Financial firms are expecting job losses to accelerate in the coming months, with demand worries weighing on investment plans and optimism levels hitting a fresh low, a new survey shows.

Activity across the sector fell in the three months to June, at the fastest rate since December 2023, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). It is the first time activity has decreased in more than a year.

The survey also revealed that staffing across the financial services sector fell over the period – while firms are also expecting job losses to come at a more rapid pace over the next quarter.

Defender Octa goes stealth with new Black specification

Land Rover’s range-topping Defender Octa has gained an undercover new specification with the Black.

Applied to the V8-powered four-wheel-drive, the new Black specification brings a range of black-finished components for an undercover, stealthy look. All cars are finished in Narvik Black as standard, the Land Rover badge on the grille is black, and the interior gets an all-black makeover, too.

As with all Defender Octa models, the Black gets a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 engine as well as Land Rover’s 6D suspension system which can help the car to maintain a level footing no matter what conditions it is driving through.

The markets

London’s FTSE 100 ended flat as tariff worries kept enthusiasm to a minimum on Friday, while the pound edged slightly lower after a dramatic week in Westminster.

The FTSE 100 index lost just 0.29 points at 8,822.91. The FTSE 250 ended down 145.24 points, 0.7%, at 21,557.34, and the AIM All-Share closed down 2.76 points, 0.4%, at 773.49.

The pound was down at 1.3640 dollars on Friday in London, from 1.3654 dollars at the equities close on Thursday. Sterling had fallen below the 1.36 dollar mark earlier this week.For the week, the FTSE 100 added 0.3%, though the FTSE 250 shed 0.7%. The AIM All-Share added 0.5%.

King and prime minister lead nation remembering horror of July 7 bombings

The King has called on the nation to remember the ‘extraordinary courage and compassion’ in the face of the horrors of the July 7 bombings, while the prime minister said the country will unite to remember the lives lost.

In a message to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Charles said comfort can be taken from the ‘spirit of unity’ in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

On July 7, 2005, four suicide bombers struck the capital’s transport network, killing 52 people and injuring more than 770 on three London Underground trains and a bus.

Redress process for Post Office Horizon victims could go on for years – lawyers

The ‘retraumatising’ compensation process for subpostmasters wronged by the Post Office Horizon scandal could go on for another three years, lawyers have warned.

Many victims of the scandal are still awaiting full redress, as one of the final reports from the long-running inquiry – looking at the impact on those who had their lives destroyed and compensation – is set to be published on Tuesday.

Redress has been a key issue for subpostmasters since the scandal came to light, with many finding the various compensation schemes difficult to navigate. One law firm involved in securing redress for victims said it still had more than 700 ongoing compensation cases to resolve.

Latest on Car Dealer

In June, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) made up nearly 25% of new car sales, growing 39.1%, though still below mandated targets. The SMMT urges government incentives to boost BEV uptake, reduce emissions, and strengthen market growth over the next three years.

JCT600 reported a £20.2m pre-tax profit for 2024, down from £36m in 2023, but still above pre-pandemic levels. Despite market challenges, used vehicle sales and aftersales turnover grew. Q1 2025 performance has already exceeded expectations, showing resilience.

Dealerway, a fast-growing UK trade-to-trade car platform, has launched a WhatsApp group to alert buyers to discounted and near-reserve vehicles. Created by dealers Scott Sibley and Steven Douglas, the group offers instant stock updates, aiming to maximise margins and speed sales.

Weather

Today will bring a mix of variable cloud and sunny spells, with rain clearing the south and isolated showers in the north and east, possibly thundery near eastern coasts, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight, lingering showers will fade, leaving clear, dry, and breezy conditions across much of the UK.