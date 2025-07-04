WhatsApp group launched to showcase used car bargains for dealers

Innovative new trading platform Dealerway has launched an exclusive WhatsApp group for used car buyers.

Designed to showcase cars on its platform that are approaching reserve or are available at lowered prices, the group has already been joined by hundreds of buyers.

The trade-to-trade remarketing platform is built by used car dealers for the motor trade and is the brainchild of dealers Scott Sibley and Steven Douglas.

Sibley said: ‘By launching this WhatsApp Community, we’re pioneering a seamless, direct-to-dealer showcase that amplifies vendor exposure and secures superior net profits through our industry-leading low fixed fees.’

Martin Carr, business development manager of Dealerway, said the WhatsApp group has already proven to be very popular with buyers.

He said: ‘We have designed the group to make buyers aware of unsold stock so they can bag bargains.

‘We also showcase nearly-reserve bargains so buyers can snap up cars that are within a whisker off their reserve price and it gives buyers instant alerts on their phones.’

Buyers can join the group now by clicking here, but to buy they’ll need to have an account with Dealerway. These are ‘quick and simple’ to set up, say the team.

Dealerway is the UK’s fastest-growing online auction platform dedicated exclusively to motor trade professionals.

The firm said: ‘With daily auctions across cars, vans and light commercial vehicles, transparent bidding and industry-leading flat fees, Dealerway empowers dealers and vendors to move stock faster, maximise margins and achieve reliable returns.’

