Keyloop sponsors Reading Pride for fourth year as firm stands with LGBTQ+ community

Bosses at Keyloop say that the firm sponsored the recent Reading Pride 2025 event in order to ‘stand with LGBTQ+ community’.

The automotive technology solutions provider played a key role in the event as part of its ‘ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion’.

It was the fourth year in a row that the outfit has partnered with the event, as its official ‘LoveUnites sponsor’.

This year also saw the Keyloop team lead the famous parade in a brand new Renault 5, which was loaned from Renault UK.

After the parade, the car was put on display on the Keyloop stand where it was joined by team members of local dealer, Martins Renault Reading.

Reading Pride took place on August 30, with Keyloop hosting a number of other events in support of the LGBTQ+ community throughout the year.

On June 19, the group partnered with Carwow to host a special networking event called ‘Power to Change: Getting the Career you want in Automotive’.

The session was delivered in partnership with Driving Pride members, forming a pioneering industry network co-founded by Keyloop, focused on LGBTQ+ inclusion and allyship across the UK automotive sector.

Caz Meech, head of internal communications at Keyloop, said: ‘Keyloop is proud to be a founding member of Driving Pride, and these events mark our commitment to the wider DE&I strategy to help transform the automotive industry into a workspace that’s representative and supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.

‘Working with Carwow, we’re part of a growing movement to drive positive change where it’s long overdue.

‘At Keyloop, we’re dedicated to driving change, educating our teams and the wider industry about the importance of inclusion and how we can best support our LGBTQ+ colleagues, partners, and customers.’

Ben Crawford, proposition development manager at Carwow, added: ‘At Carwow, supporting inclusivity is a key business priority.

‘Our employee-led LGBTQ+ committee, PrideWOW, celebrates DEI and the LGBTQ+ community, hosting and attending a series of impactful events and initiatives throughout Pride month, which showcase the incredible talent and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community within the Carwow Group and beyond.

‘Partnering with Keyloop on Power to Change is another big step towards steering our industry in the right direction.’