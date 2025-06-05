Long-standing car dealership goes up for sale as business closes down after 45 years

A much-loved car dealership has brought the shutters down on more than four decades in the motor trade, with bosses paying tribute to the firm’s customer base.

Stanley Street Motors has ceased trading after 45 years serving the people of Lowestoft, having first set up shop way back in 1980.

The firm has remained in the same hands throughout its history but boss John Mitchell has now decided to step back due to ill health and retirement.

Confirming the news on its Facebook page, the business said: ‘Stanley Street Motors has now ceased trading, due to ill-health and retirement.

‘This facebook page is in the process of being closed down, and the automatic updates will shortly cease. Our website will have further details in due course.

‘We at Stanley Street Motors want to thank you, our customers and friends, and all our suppliers, contractors and supporters, everyone who bought our cars, liked our posts and recommended us to others.

‘For over 40 years we have bought and sold cars from Stanley Street. Over the years we have had tens of thousands of lovely customers, many of whom became, not just repeat customers, but friends.

‘We will miss you all. Thank you and goodbye.’

Going forward, Eastern Daily Press reports that the site will now go under the hammer, via Auction House East Anglia.

The sale is scheduled to take place on June 18, with a guide price of between £200,000 and £300,000.

In their description of the site, the auctioneers say: ‘Former car sales showroom and forecourt with development potential.

‘This showroom with offices and workshop is to be sold vacant and ready for a new operator, or there is potential to change the current use subject to planning.

‘The premises has been used successfully for used cars sales and repairs by the current owners for over 40 years but is now being sold due to retirement.

‘The premises comprise of a generous showroom, workshop, two offices, presentation suite, kitchen and cloakroom.

‘There is a large forecourt for upwards of 30 cars and the premises has three phase electricity and security alarm system.’