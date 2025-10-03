Leaked memo reveals Lookers MD James Brearley has left the dealer group

Lookers managing director James Brearley has left the business after just over a year, a leaked memo reveals.

The internal briefing from Alex Smith, Lookers chairman and former boss of Volkswagen UK, says Brearley will ‘leave the group’ with day to day running of the firm already changing hands.

‘Due to a change in the group’s leadership structure, James Brearley will be ceasing the role of managing director retail and will leave the group,’ says the bulletin, which has been leaked to Car Dealer.

Smith said from today all ‘day-to-day business’ will be led by operations directors Jeff McCartney, Alex Merricks, Dave Graham and Thomas McAlindon while leasing and rental will be looked after by Andrew Collett.

Car Dealer has contacted Brearley for comment. It is believed Brearley has left the business immediately.

Smith added: ‘James joined the group in July 2024 and delivered new ways of working and focus across our operational teams.

‘I would personally like to thank James for his contribution and acknowledge his strong commitment during this important period for the company.’

Smith says in the note that Lookers will now ‘double down’ on its ambitions to become ‘the number one dealer group in the UK’.

‘We are more focussed than ever on achieving this goal,’ he said.

‘With strong prioritisation of customer experience, performance and on controlling our cost base, I’m confident we can achieve our ambition.’

Smith said market conditions for Lookers ‘present challenges’, but he thinks they also offer ‘opportunities for lean, well-structured and hyper-focussed businesses’.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for Lookers said: ‘After 15 months with Lookers, due to a change in the group’s leadership structure, James Brearley is leaving the role of managing director.

‘We would like to thank James for his valuable contribution and focus during this transformational period, and we warmly wish him all the very best for the future.’

Meanwhile, an internal memo from Eastern Western Motor Group – also leaked to Car Dealer – shows the firm has bought Lookers Audi sites in Edinburgh and Stirling.

The dealer group told staff it had also acquired the Audi Stirling PDI and storage facility as part of the deal.

Its memo to staff said: ‘This large and complex acquisition cements our relationship with the Volkswagen Group and is the culmination of many months of negotiation by the board of EWMG.

‘This aligns with Volkswagen Group’s ideal network plan which is designed so that partners operate within specific market areas.’