Marsh Wall toasts ‘another successful year’ despite car dealer reporting dip in profits

Bosses at franchised car dealership chain Marsh Wall have hailed ‘another successful year’ for the group, despite a small dip in profits.

The retailer – which trades under the ‘Berry’ and ‘Berry Group’ names – has posted its annual accounts for the 12 months to the end of last December, via Companies House.

The documents show that Marsh Wall Limited made a pre-tax profit of £6.72m – a slight regression on the previous year’s £6.88m.

Despite this, there were plenty of reasons to be cheerful, as directors looked to ‘consolidate the business’ following the ‘rapid growth of previous years’.

To that end, the firm posted turnover of £441.94m – a 7% leap on the £412.99m it brought in throughout 2023.

EBITDA – the measure by which the Car Dealer Top 100 is ranked – also improved from £9.28m to £9.38m.

Bosses say that things could have been even better were it not for BMW and Mini delivery stops and recalls, which impacted business after a promising start to the year.

Writing in the accounts, director Wayne Berry said: ‘The directors are pleased to report another successful year of trading for 2024.

‘Turnover has increased showing the success of the consolidation of the group.

‘The company focus in 2024 was to continue to consolidate the business and rationalise process following the rapid growth of the previous years.

‘The successful opening of the Approved repair and select used car outlet at Banstead further adds to the representation of the group. This site is known as “Berry Banstead” and “Berry Select Cars”.

‘The 2024 profit result was above budget. Trading in 2024 started well but was subjected to the BMW and Mini (Integrated Braking System) delivery stops and recall. Due to limited parts availability this lasted into the final quarter of the year.

‘These cars have now had the requisite upgrade and the vehicles were able to be released for sale from November 2024.’

Elsewhere, the accounts showed that the group’s workforce swelled to an average of 532 employees, from 512, with staff costs coming in at an increased £26.52m.

Directors’ remunerations also grew from £434,895 to £504,772 – £249,546 of which went to the highest paid member of the leadership team.

Ordinary dividends were paid amounting to £500,000 but the directors didn’t recommend paying a final dividend.

The year also saw the group splash out on a site in Brentford, which opened as a Hyundai site in January 2025, and a Thames Ditton location, which is now trading as a BYD dealership.

Berry added: ‘The group is actively involved in looking for additional opportunities with allour partnership brands.

‘The board will consider opportunities where the increase in size enhance the group’s ability to gain from economies of scale and profitability’