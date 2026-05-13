May 13: Wes Streeting to meet with PM; King’s Speech; Renault reveals JP4x4 Concept

Renault reveals beach-adventuring JP4x4 Concept

Renault has used the 2026 Roland-Garros French Open to showcase the Renault 4 JP4x4 Concept.

The French carmaker says the concept is a ‘fresh take’ on the Plein Air (1969) and JP4 (1981) versions of the original Renault 4, but ‘reboots’ this with its ‘playful, upbeat design’, plus it adds four-wheel drive. It’s the fourth concept car based on the new R4.

It has a two-door body and an open roof. An pick-up-truck-like opening panel allows easy loading to the boot area, while there’s surfboard storage on the roof and a place to carry skateboards in the boot.

The markets

Stocks struggled on Tuesday, although blue chips proved resilient, amid a triple whammy of domestic political strife, surging US inflation and a lack of progress in the Middle East.

The FTSE 100 closed down just 4.11 points at 10,265.32. The FTSE 250 ended down 341.66 points, 1.5%, at 22,466.20, and the AIM All-Share fell 11.75 points, 1.4%, at 810.66.

The pound fell to 1.3505 dollars on Tuesday afternoon from 1.3651 dollars on Monday. Against the euro, sterling was lower at 1.1517 euros from 1.1584 euros on Monday.

Wes Streeting to meet with PM

The prime minister will meet health secretary Wes Streeting today. Streeting is one of Starmer’s key rivals for the Labour leadership, after a tumultuous few days in which four ministers resigned and at least 80 MPs called for him to quit.

King’s Speech today

The government will aim to ‘restore hope’ in the King’s Speech on Wednesday as Sir Keir Starmer faces a battle to stay as prime minister.

Police to trial laughing gas test

The world’s first roadside laughing gas breathalyser is being trialled by two police forces in the south of England.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

The UK’s used car market stalled in the first quarter but demand for second-hand electric vehicles continued to surge, latest data shows.

Used electric car prices rose faster than any other fuel type in April, new data shows.

Lotus is to scale back its pure-electric plans and focus on a model line-up that heavily focuses on hybrids, including a new V8 supercar.

Weather

Cloudy conditions with occasional sunny spells and widespread showers will dominate today, with some heavy outbreaks and a risk of afternoon thunder, reports BBC Weather. The south-west will stay windy.

Tonight, showers become more isolated, mainly affecting northern Scotland, Wales and southern and eastern England, while clearer skies develop across central and northern areas.