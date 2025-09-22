Motor Trade Mille sets off on European road trip to raise money for charity

A group of car dealers and suppliers have joined together in cars worth less than £1,000 to drive to the Nurburgring before selling them for charity next week.

The Motor Trade Mille has been organised by Joe Betty, also known as Shifting Metal from his YouTube channel and previously of Berrow Motors.

The group is made up of people from across the country who have decorated their 17 vehicles ahead of the trip that left on Saturday morning.

They made their way from Calais to Spa, where they stopped in at the iconic circuit before heading to their nearby base for the night.

Yesterday, they then drove on to the Nurburgring where their vehicles were put through their paces on track before a short drive to Cologne for the night.

Today, the teams set off on the final leg of their journey, crossing the Channel once again and heading north for G3 Bedford where the cars will be sold.

The cars – that range from small hatchbacks to a Mercedes-Benz hearse – will head to auction next Monday, September 29.

Betty commented: ‘It’s been an absolutely fantastic trip so far, the cars and teams have been brilliant. I can’t thank all of our fundraisers enough and hope we can do it all again next year!

‘Each team is raising money for their own chosen cause. Team Shifting Metal is fundraising for five-year old Marley who is battling a brain tumour and any donation is gratefully appreciated!’

You can follow all of the teams on social media who are sharing their adventure and donate to team Shifting Metal’s chosen charity by clicking here.