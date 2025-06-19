Motors reports significant growth in Market Check tool as over 2,000 dealers sign up

Motors, the leading used car marketplace, has announced a significant increase in dealer sign-ups and active user engagement in its Market Check tool, which is powered by Percayso.

Since its launch in October 2024 over 2,000 dealers have signed up to Motors’ Market Check powered by Percayso. In addition, daily usage of the tool is increasing underlining the value of the tool to dealers.

Feedback from dealers has been positive, with many commenting on the calibre of data and how important it has become to their operations.

Ashley Bowle, director at Smart Choice, Bristol, expressed his delight with the new tool stating: ‘I didn’t think I’d use it as much as I have, but now, I wouldn’t be without it. It’s a game-changer for part-exchanges and negotiations.’

Market Check, which is integrated into Motors’ Dealer Centre tool and is now available to all advertising dealers, provides access to comprehensive vehicle pricing and ownership data through its partnership with Percayso, the automotive data intelligence specialist.

The data includes market demand, days to sell, pricing, vehicle history and similar listings, enabling dealers to quickly appraise key market indicators to help with their retail strategy.

Phill Jones, chief operating officer of Motors, said: “Motors is dedicated to being a key and useful partner to dealers.

‘Investing in the build of Market Check and our collaboration with Percayso plays an important role in helping dealers navigate changing market conditions.

‘Market Check plays an important role in our dealer service that includes personal account manager, stock management and response reporting tools together with industry insights.

‘We understand that our success is reliant on helping our dealer partners succeed. Market Check is a powerful tool that we encourage all dealers to use.’

Ian Lilley, head of partnerships at Percayso, added: ‘We are pleased that dealers have taken to our automotive data solution; it’s given them critical market insight to help them sell vehicles at maximum price and limited days to sale.

‘Importantly, for us, dealers are increasingly using Market Check daily and evolving their retail strategies based on the data they are seeing.’

Motors and Percayso will be introducing targeted refresher training and joint strategies with account managers aimed at engaging more key dealers.

Additionally, collaborative product developments are underway to enhance user experience and functionality, such as refining vehicle categories and improving API capabilities for better filtering and sorting.