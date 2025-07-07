New advertising campaign will promote Cazoo as a ‘challenger’ in used car marketplace

Motors has launched a new advertising campaign to ramp up consumer interest in its Cazoo used car marketplace.

The new adverts are animated and have been created to promote Cazoo as a ‘challenger marketplace building on its high consumer awareness, but with a strategic focus on increasing buyer consideration’, said Motors.

The advertising has already launched on YouTube and will shortly roll out on TikTok along with other social media platforms.

It takes place alongside other Cazoo sponsorship activities with the British Motor Show and Brentford Football Club.

Motors marketing director Lucy Tugby said: ‘Since acquiring the Cazoo brand in 2024 we have completed a successful pivot from digital retailer to challenger marketplace.

‘We promised we would support our dealer partners with strategic investment to unlock the value of the Cazoo brand for them and that is what we are now delivering.

‘Our ad campaign across YouTube and TikTok will be supported by live activations, PR and influencer engagement and ongoing platform innovation – all with one clear objective: to build a trusted and highly considered used car search brand.’

Motors said the advert uses three animated scenarios – featuring Dracula, Bigfoot and an alien family – to show how Cazoo enables everyone to find the car that perfectly fits their needs.

Tugby added: ‘At Cazoo, we are challenging the dominance of the current market leader. Our mission is to help people find the right car for them. This integrated campaign will support our new positioning and build the emotional connection needed for car buyers to choose the all-new Cazoo.

‘We are being forensic about how we invest. It’s not about spending big; it’s about spending smart to deliver optimum value to our dealer partners. This is a digitally-led, insight-driven approach that will build long-term brand equity and drive measurable impact for our partners.

‘Our adverts on YouTube and TikTok, both powerful channels for engaging in-market consumers, will reach them from the start of their car buying journeys.

‘We’re using animation and original characters to build a distinctive Cazoo World that makes car search exciting, intuitive and memorable by starting with the specific needs of buyers. It’s about standing out from the crowd while driving customer consideration and delivering on our Right for You messaging.’