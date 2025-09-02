New Smart #2 electric two-seater will take brand back to its quirky tiny-car roots

Smart has confirmed it will build a successor to its most iconic model, the ForTwo.

Called the #2, the new electric city car is expected to draw much inspiration from the original ‘Smart Car’ with a focus on compact design and lightweight properties.

The newcomer is expected to launch in late 2026, and will rival other tiny EVs including the Fiat 500e and upcoming Renault Twingo.

Launched in 1998, the original ForTwo became famous for its incredible compact dimensions and clever packaging.

It utilised a rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout and a ‘Tridion’ safety cell, the latter giving incredible strength to the body in the event of a crash.

Dirk Adelmann, CEO Smart Europe, said: ‘The confirmation of our “project: two” and the upcoming launch of the Smart #2 marks a milestone moment for the smart brand on a global scale.

‘The Smart #2 will shape a new era of individual urban automobility, especially in classic smart cities like Rome, London or Paris.

‘The decision comes at the right time, as we benefit from the respective strengths of our main shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely, and strong backing by new investors, along with the successful market launch of the Smart #5.

‘The new Smart #2 will be a unique, authentic addition to the all-electric product portfolio of Smart in Europe.’

The new Smart #2 will be built in China through a partnership between Mercedes and Geely, and will sit below the #1 hatchback.

Further technical details – as well as those about price and specifications – will be announced closer to the car’s reveal next year.