Nissan gets seal of approval after stepping in to help injured coastal wildlife

Nissan has earned the ultimate seal of approval, after it provided a specially adapted Qashqai to help rescue and rehabilitate vulnerable wildlife along the north coast of Scotland.

The special version of the SUV has been adapted for use by the Caithness Seal Rehabilitation and Release, a coastal wildlife sanctuary near John O’Groats.

Run by founders Phil and Clare Boardman and a team of volunteers, the charity rescues injured, abandoned or sick seal pups and nurses them back to health before returning them to the ocean. Since 2022, it has rescued and released more than 130 pups.

The model has been given all-season tyres, capable of handling wet and greasy slipways; a waterproof bootliner for transporting seal pups and additional roof bars to help carry emergency stretches.

The car, which is powered using Nissan’s e-Power hybrid setup, has also been given emergency lighting and a customer livery.

The team at the sanctuary say they thrilled with the new addition to their herd – which is now loved by seals and humans alike.

Clare said: ‘’The Qashqai e-Power has been very useful to us here at Caithness Seal Rehab and Release and Nissan have adapted it perfectly to suit our needs.

‘The car is wonderfully quiet so it’s ideal for transporting seals and it’s really comfortable – a dream to drive in fact!

‘As a small charity, we rely mainly on donations from the public. The costs of nursing a seal pup back to full health are considerable, so anything that improves our financial position is always welcome.

‘Our Qashqai has certainly been helping us reduce our transport costs. It’s a very fuel-efficient car, which is important, because we cover large distances when we’re picking up seal pups.’

The vehicle has been loaned to the group for four months free of charge and Nissan say they are ‘proud’ to partner with the team.

Cédric Benouarieche, head of product marketing (passenger vehicles) at Nissan Motors GB, said: ‘Our latest e‑Power technology delivers EV‑like refinement with the convenience of petrol and range of a diesel.

‘It’s fantastic to see the Caithness team putting the Qashqai to work where it really matters, helping protect Scotland’s coastal wildlife. We’re proud to support Phil, Clare and their incredible volunteers.’