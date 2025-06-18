‘No faff. Just funding’: Why smart dealers are switching to V12 Stock Funding

Running a dealership isn’t easy. You’re juggling stock sourcing, customer care, admin – the lot. The last thing you need is funding that slows you down.

Most dealers just want finance that works quietly in the background so they can focus on selling cars.

That’s exactly what V12 Stock Funding delivers. No faff. Just funding that fits the way you sell.

Built for dealers. Not spreadsheets.

We’ve spoken to dealers across the UK, from first-time buyers moving 10 cars to forecourts shifting 200+ a month. And their struggles? They’re always the same: ‘Why is it so hard to get a straight answer?’; ‘I just want someone to pick up the phone when I need it.’; ‘Stop hiding fees I won’t see until later.’

Sound familiar? That’s why everything we do starts with one question: ‘What would make a dealer’s life easier?’

The answer is:

Clear pricing from day one

Real people on the end of the phone

Funding that flexes with your business – not the other way around

What makes us different?

We’re part of Secure Trust Bank – a name that’s been trusted in UK banking for over 70 years. But we don’t just rely on heritage. We’ve built our stock funding to be:

Simple to understand

Easy to manage

Flexible enough to grow with your dealership

It doesn’t matter if you’re stocking 15 cars or 150 – our approach scales with you. From independent forecourts to high-volume sites, dealers tell us the same thing: ‘Make it clear. Make it fair. Make it work.’

Ready to switch things up?

You didn’t get into this business to become a financial expert. You got into selling cars and growing something. Let’s keep it that way.

No faff. Just funding. Built for dealers