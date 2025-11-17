Nov 17: Price rises set to cool; Chancellor abandons planned tax hike; Bentley’s new Supersports

Price rises set to cool in reprieve for households after September peak

Price rises could be cooling off across the UK after inflation peaked in September, offering some relief to households, experts believe.

Economists think the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation will have fallen in October, when official statistics are published on Wednesday.

It comes after the Bank of England said last week that it thinks inflation has ‘peaked’ and will begin to come down.

Chancellor abandons planned income tax hike because of improved forecasts

The chancellor has abandoned plans to hike income tax at the Budget because of improved economic forecasting.

Rachel Reeves had been expected to hike income tax in the face of a yawning gap in her spending plans, hinting that the alternative would be ‘deep cuts’ to public investment.

But reporting late last week claimed she has abandoned introducing an income tax rise at the November 26 Budget over fears it could anger both voters and backbench Labour MPs.

Bentley ditches hybrid tech and adds rear-wheel drive for new Supersports

Bentley has revived its Supersports name for a faster, lighter and more focused version of its Continental GT.

For the move to the Supersports model, Bentley has ditched the Continental GT’s hybrid system, leaving the 657bhp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to its own devices. Power is sent to the rear wheels, while other features include carbon ceramic brakes, an Akrapovic titanium exhaust and 22-inch forged wheels.

Overall the changes add up to nearly a tonne lost in weight, with Bentley saying that it ‘will weigh less than 2,000kg’. It will be limited to 500 units worldwide; prices haven’t been revealed.

The markets

Stocks fell and bond yields spiked in volatile trading on Friday amid uncertainty over UK Budget proposals after an apparent U-turn on tax policy by chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The FTSE 100 Index closed down 109.31 points, 1.1%, at 9,698.37. It had earlier traded as low as 9,610.45. The FTSE 250 ended 175.95 points lower, 0.8%, at 21,819.56, and the AIM All-Share slid 8.95 points, 1.2%, at 746.51.

Sterling was quoted at 1.3158 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Friday, lower compared with 1.3197 dollars on Thursday.

Home secretary plans visa bans for three countries amid asylum system overhaul

Shabana Mahmood will ban three countries from accessing UK visas if they fail to take back illegal migrants as she plans to overhaul human rights law as part of a sweeping reform of the asylum system.

Three African countries, Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, will face visa sanctions, blocking their tourists, VIPs and business people from travelling to Britain if they do not co-operate more on the removal of illegal migrants.

The move was reportedly inspired by Trump administration homeland security secretary Kristi Noem, according to the Times.

British aircraft carrier to be placed under direct Nato command, Healey says

Britain’s aircraft carrier the HMS Prince of Wales has been placed under Nato command in a European first, as two senior ministers visit Italy to mark the occasion.

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, one of two in service – and its advanced F-35 fighter jets, are now committed to Nato exercise in the Mediterranean, defence secretary John Healey has announced.

He and Yvette Cooper, the foreign secretary, are on Monday visiting Naples where they will host their Italian counterparts onboard the ship.

Latest on Car Dealer

Auto Trader CEO Nathan Coe has apologised to retailers for the way that the firm’s controversial Deal Builder product was rolled out.

Thirty-eight new cars were destroyed in a fire at a car dealer’s storage facility in Bridgewater, Somerset, last week.

Percayso Vehicle Intelligence has signed a new partnership with Autofinity in a collaboration that bosses say will simplify dealers’ workloads.

Family-run dealer group Luscombe Motors has signed off on figures showing a ‘record year’ of trading.

A used car dealer whose business was left devastated when a collapsed wall caused an eye-watering £120,000 of damage to stock says he has been left in limbo, four months on from the incident.

He’s already locked in a lengthy legal battle with two of the biggest carmakers in the world but that hasn’t stopped Kevin Mackie from launching fresh High Court proceedings against his former lawyers

Weather

A mostly dry, chilly day with widespread sunshine, though northern Scotland and eastern coasts may see light showers and the northwest clouds later, reports BBC Weather.

Tonight stays cold with patchy cloud and clear spells, while rain moves into Northern Ireland and Scotland, turning to snow over the Highlands.