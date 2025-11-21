Nov 21: Asda to sell off stores; Covid ‘chaos’, inquiry finds; Rolls-Royce Gamer one-off

Investment in AI to create thousands of new jobs – government

The government has announced plans to create thousands of new jobs through artificial intelligence-linked investment.

Areas including Wales, Bristol and London will benefit, with ministers promising new opportunities for AI firms to grow.

The initiative includes a new AI growth zone in South Wales, backed by companies including Vantage Data Centers and Microsoft, which will create more than 5,000 new jobs over the next decade, including at the former Ford engine plant in Bridgend. Meanwhile, scientists will be backed to use AI, with up to £137m aimed at driving breakthroughs and develop new drugs, cures and treatments, the government said.

Asda to sell off stores for £568m to shore up finances

Asda has agreed to sell a raft of supermarket stores and a depot in order to bolster its finances.

The debt-laden grocery giant said it would secure £568m through sale of the sites, which it will then lease back and continue to operate.

Two separate buyers have agreed to purchase 24 stores in total and a depot run by the retailer. Asda stressed that all locations will continue to run as normal, with no changes for their workers.

One-off Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer takes inspiration from vintage video games

Rolls-Royce has revealed a one-off model which has been inspired by retro arcade games with the Black Badge Ghost Gamer.

The exterior features two-tone paintwork with a a hand-painted motif on the car’s side profile, which is nicknamed the ‘Cheeky Alien’. Rolls-Royce says that this motif recalls the ‘bitmapped graphics of early video games’.

Inside, there is Black and Caden Tan upholstery with the front seats featuring embroidered ‘Player One’ and ‘Player Two’, while the rear seats get ‘Player Three’ and ‘Player Four’ in the eight-bit style font. Also, the ‘Cheeky Alien’ appears on every headrest, while every door scuff plate uses a classic arcade game prompt, such as ‘Press Start, Loading…, Level Up and Insert Coin’, which are all engraved in the same eight-bit graphic lettering.

The markets

The FTSE 100 snapped a five-day losing streak on Thursday, although gains were pared after mixed US jobs data pointed to interest rates there staying on hold.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.24 points, or 0.2%, at 9,527.65. It had earlier traded as high as 9,593.83. The FTSE 250 ended 27.89 points lower, or 0.1%, at 21,384.35, while the AIM All-Share rose 0.52 points, 0.1%, to 741.20.

Sterling was quoted at 1.3091 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Thursday, higher compared with 1.3076 dollars on Wednesday.

Government ‘chaos’ and failure to tackle Covid cost 23,000 lives, inquiry finds

Chaos at the heart of government and a failure to take Covid-19 seriously cost 23,000 lives in the first wave of the pandemic, a public inquiry has concluded.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson presided over a ‘toxic’ culture in Number 10 and regularly changed his mind, while cabinet members including health secretary Matt Hancock plus key scientists all failed to act with the urgency needed to tackle the virus.

Baroness Heather Hallett’s report on the government response to Covid accused Johnson of being too ‘optimistic’ in his outlook in the early months of 2020.

Trump plan to end Ukraine war would involve ceding territory to Russia

President Donald Trump’s plan for ending the war in Ukraine would cede territory to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv’s military, according to a draft proposal obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press.

Washington and Moscow worked together on the draft, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with a US representative on Thursday. If enacted, it would resolve a conflict that began nearly four years ago by requiring significant concessions from Kyiv and European leaders.

For example, the proposal would not only bar Ukraine from joining Nato but would also prevent the alliance’s future expansion. Vladimir Putin would also gain ground that he has been unable to win on the battlefield. Under the draft, Moscow would hold all the eastern Donbas region, even though approximately 14% still remains in Ukrainian hands.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Breeze Motor Group and Ocean Automotive will now be part of the Van Mossel Automotive Group, as the Netherlands-based powerhouse makes its first moves into the UK motor trade.

There are now just days to go before the 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards and to help you get in the mood, we’ve put together this handy guide to the big event.

Arnold Clark has added to its network of BYD dealerships with the opening of a new site near Glasgow.

Porsche has stepped up its electrification plans with the introduction of an all new battery-powered Cayenne.

Weather

A cold, bright start today with isolated showers along western and North Sea coasts, reports BBC Weather. Cloud increases in the northwest later with patchy rain.

Tonight turns breezy as rain moves east, bringing hill snow to Scotland, before clearing to showers in the northwest. The southeast stays dry with clear spells.