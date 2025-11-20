Porsche reveals electric version of Cayenne SUV as brand looks to ramp up EV plans

Porsche has stepped up its electrification plans with the introduction of an all new battery-powered Cayenne.

The SUV is already available to order from UK dealers with prices kicking off at £83,200 for the standard car and £130,00 for the Turbo edition.

It joins the existing Macan and Taycan in Porsche’s EV line-up and has a quoted range of up to 398 miles. The Stuttgart-based carmaker also says that the model will be able to complete a 10 to 80% top-up in as little as 16 minutes.

The Cayenne Electric will also be one of the first production cars available with inductive charging. With this feature, drivers can park their car over a ‘floor plate’ which wirelessly charges the car at speeds of up to 11kW.

Charging is set to be a major strength of the Cayenne Electric, with Porsche promising ‘Formula E levels’ of recuperation.

The car will return up to 600kW of charging power through braking and slowing down, with bosses saying that ‘about 97%’ of braking operations can be managed purely by the electric motors and the regenerative braking function.

Elsewhere, power is not set to be an issue, with the standard car producing 442bhp and managing 0-60mph in just 4.6 seconds, Meanwhile the Turbo version takes that output up to 1,140bhp and 1,500Nm of torque, which means it can go from 0-60mph in under 2.5 seconds.

All models get adaptive air suspension as standard, while the Turbo gains a limited-slip differential for even sharper cornering characteristics. Rear-axle steering can be added as an option to help with low-speed driving agility.

The new Cayenne Electric measures in at 55mm longer than the combustion-engined version, bringing a 13cm boost in wheelbase too.

As a result, there’s more rear-seat legroom than in petrol-powered versions, while boot space stands at 781 litres – slightly more than the 771 litres you’ll find in the standard car.

A 90-litre ‘frunk’ provides space for the charging cables, too, while Porsche says that the Cayenne Electric is rated to tow up to 3.5 tonnes, the current maximum in the UK.

Inside, there’s a new ‘Flow Display’ which brings a curved OLED panel that has been designed to blend into the centre console. There’s also a 14.25-inch driver display and an optional passenger display of the same size.