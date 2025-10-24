Oct 24: Consumer confidence rises; Lloyds earnings slide; Toyota bZ4x from £39,995

Consumer confidence rises ahead of Black Friday sales

Consumer confidence increased marginally in October as shoppers look to the Black Friday sales event – despite nervousness around the upcoming Budget, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased by two points – although it still languishes at minus 17.

The increase was largely driven by a four-point rise in the index’s major purchase marker, an indicator of confidence in buying big-ticket items, to minus 12 – a nine-point improvement on last October.

Lloyds earnings slide by 36% after motor finance hit

Lloyds Banking Group has reported a 36% drop in its earnings for the third quarter as it felt the impact of an extra £800m charge to compensate customers unfairly sold a car loan.

The bank reported a pre-tax profit of £1.2bn between July and September.

This was more than a third lower than the £1.8bn made over the same period last year, although it came in above the £1bn profit that most analysts were expecting.

Updated Toyota bZ4x will be priced at £39,995

Toyota has announced that the updated bZ4x electric SUV will be priced at £39,995, when it goes on sale next month.

The bZ4x has received updates which includes a new face with slimmer headlights and light bar, while there are some fresh alloy wheel designs and the wheel arch extensions are now finished off in gloss black. Inside, there is a new 14-inch infotainment screen.

There are two battery options: a 57.7kWh – although Toyota has not revealed its claimed range at this stage – and a 73.1kWh option that can do a claimed 352 miles.

The markets

Blue chips in London closed up sharply on Thursday, after hitting a new record peak on commodity price strength and well received trading updates.

The FTSE 100 index closed up 63.57 points, 0.7%, at 9,578.57. It had earlier established a new best level of 9,594.82.

The FTSE 250 ended 131.62 points higher, 0.6%, at 22,361.41 and the AIM All-Share advanced 7.26 points, 1.0%, at 775.29. The pound was quoted lower at 1.3323 US dollars at the time of the London equity market close on Thursday, compared to 1.3366 dollars on Wednesday.

Keir Starmer calls on Ukraine’s allies to provide more long-range weapons

Sir Keir Starmer will urge allies to increase Ukraine’s supply of long-range weapons to strike back at Russia.

The prime minister will host leaders including Volodymyr Zelensky in London for talks on how to increase pressure on Moscow and boost Ukraine’s defences.

Measures under consideration will include further efforts to cripple the economy supporting Vladimir Putin’s war effort by taking Russian oil and gas off the global market and seeking ways to use frozen assets to fund Ukraine’s defences.

Plaid Cymru win Caerphilly Welsh Government by-election holding off Reform UK

Plaid Cymru has defeated Reform UK in a fiercely-fought Welsh Parliament by-election, with defending party Labour trailing in third.

Nigel Farage’s party was hoping to win its first seat at the ballot box in the Caerphilly constituency and pledged to ‘throw everything’ at its campaign.

But Plaid has emerged victorious with a majority of 3,848 votes, and a swing of almost 27% from Labour, on a high turnout of more than 50%. Reform got 12,113 votes, Labour 3,713, Conservatives just 690 votes, with the Greens and Liberal Democrats getting 516 and 497 respectively.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Vertu boss Robert Forrester has hit out at government policy amid rumours of a potential VAT levy on Motability scheme vehicles.

Profits for Tesla in the third quarter fell sharply despite a rise in sales, latest earnings data shows.

Franchised car dealer Vantage Motor Group has announced improved profits for 2024, despite a drop in new car sales.

Supply chain issues at Volkswagen has resulted in warnings to workers that it can’t guarantee it won’t have pause production, showing the potential impact of Nexperia chip shortages.

Scottish firm John Clark Motor Group saw revenue rise last year, but pre-tax profit was squeezed as it battled rising interest rates and a tricky used car market.

In just a year at their first official location, Joe Wallington explained on the Car Dealer Podcast, the Clever Car Collection has grown far more than the team expected and could soon outgrow their dealership.

Company car fleets are increasingly re-leasing used EVs in response to rising demand for new electric cars.

Weather

Today will be windy, with cloud and outbreaks of rain in the north, brighter skies in the southeast, and blustery showers in the southwest, says BBC Weather.

Tonight, patchy rain lingers in the east before clearing. The west and north may see scattered showers, while most areas turn dry with clear spells.