Online auction house Collecting Cars reaches major milestone with 1,000th Ferrari sale

Online auction house Collecting Cars has reached a major milestone by completing its 1,000th Ferrari sale.

The luxury sales platform passed the landmark when the hammer went down on a bespoke FF personally commissioned by Ferrari director John Elkann.

The 2013 model fetched a cool €200,000 (£169,000) when the online sale ended on May 14, having attracted a hefty 84 bids.

Upon reaching the significant milestone, Collecting Cars bosses estimated that the firm has has generated over £129m in Ferrari sales since being founded in 2018.

To date, the platform has sold over 700 Ferraris in the UK, as well as 200 across Europe and more than 70 throughout Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Among the most notable results have been a 1997 F50 once owned by Rod Stewart, which achieved £2,940,500, a 2002 Enzo that sold for £2,510,500, and a 1991 F40 that reached £1,701,000.

More recent highlights include a 2024 SF90 XX Spider, which was the first such car to be auctioned worldwide and sold for €1.7m (£1.43m).

Reflecting on the auction platform’s success so far, Edward Lovett, founder of Collecting Cars, said: ‘Ferrari is one of the benchmark brands in the collector car world – it resonates across generations, markets and continents.

‘That so many sellers are increasingly choosing to sell their Ferraris online with us is a testament to the trust we’ve built, the transparency of our process, and the strength of our global audience.

‘But this is more than just about numbers – it shows how far online auctions have come, and where the future is heading.’

Founded in 2018, Collecting Cars has grown rapidly to become one of the world’s leading online auction platforms specialising in prestige and exotic cars.

Lovett previously joined us on our Car Dealer Live series on interviews, which can be viewed here.