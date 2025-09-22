Out now: Issue 211 features the Alpine A110 S, Chery Tigo 7 and Used Car Awards voting

The latest issue of Car Dealer has now been published – and you can read it completely FREE of charge!

Issue 211 is bursting at the seams as we bring you all of the latest industry news and features, as well as columns from our expert contributors.

Highlights include our reviews of the latest SUVs to arrive on these shores from China, as well as getting behind the wheel of an old favourite from Alpine.

The issue is jam packed with all the juiciest news that you could ever want, from all corners of the industry, so why not take a look for yourself? Here is a taste of what’s inside…

Feature: The French Affection

Our man James Batchelor was recently invited to attend the the world premiere of Alpine’s new electric SUV and the trip gave him the perfect chance to put the brand’s A110 S through its paces.

The trip from the South Coast of England to Apline’s home of Dieppe in Northern France was an unforgettable one for Batch as he paid tribute to ‘one of the greatest sports cars of the last decade’.

Forecourt: Chery Tigo 7

The Tiggo 7 is the work of Chery – China’s biggest car exporter – and its products have already been here for a year, hiding under a couple of pseudonyms in the form of Omoda and Jaecoo.

The Tiggo 7 is the smaller of the two: a five-seater, roughly the size of a Kia Sportage or Nissan Qashqai, but with a considerably cheaper price tag than either.

That could make the Chery a bit of a bargain, then – but is this a case of ‘you get what you pay for?’ We sent our very own Jon Reay to find out…

Voting now open for 2025 Car Dealer Used Car Awards

Voting is now OPEN for the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse!

Nominations are now open for used car dealers to put themselves in with a chance of wining a gong in the prestigious awards for the used car sector.

If you want to have a chance of taking glory at the motor trade equivalent of the Oscars, then you can put yourself forward here.

James’s Views On The News

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott publishes a weekly briefing for time-poor industry executives in which he gives his thoughts on the hottest stories.

To get the newsletter, you simply need to be a subscriber on Substack – click on this link to find out how. Meanwhile, we present some of his latest opinions in the new edition of the magazine.

Round-ups

This month’s News Digest is crammed with summaries of some of the biggest stories from across the automotive industry. To read them in full, just click on the boxes!

In addition, we take a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

We have the latest news in the world of finance, highlights from our Car Dealer Live videos and podcasts, and updates on our fleet of long-termers.

