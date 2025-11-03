Peter Vardy announces new CFO as firm continues to diversify outside of automotive retail

Car dealer Peter Vardy Group has appointed a new chief financial officer as it continues to diversify outside of the motor trade.

The role has been filled by the vastly experienced James MacLeay, who joins after seven years at private equity firm, WestBridge.

Bosses have described the appointment as a ‘significant step’ with MacLeay now tasked with overseeing the group’s transformation into a ‘diversified technology and mobility investment group’.

Commenting on his appointment, MacLeay said: ‘Peter Vardy Group has a remarkable track record of building businesses that combine commercial success with positive impact.

‘I am excited to help shape the next chapter, accelerating our investments in technology, mobility and fintech, and supporting ambitious entrepreneurs who share the group’s long-term vision.’

The addition comes at a crucial point for Peter Vardy Group, which has recently been downsizing dealer operations and investing in technology-led companies.

The firm made a pre-tax loss of £10m in its most recent set of accounts, following what it called its ‘most significant year of transformation’

It is now hoped that the restructure will reap its rewards going forward, after a turblulent last few years in the motor trade.

Peter Vardy, chief executive of the group, added: ‘James joins us at a pivotal moment.

‘His M&A expertise and strategic insight will be invaluable as we scale our portfolio globally.

‘Having restructured the group, we’re now focused on investing in high-growth ventures that are transforming how people access and finance mobility.

‘Transformation isn’t just about selling cars anymore. It’s about creating businesses that deliver value, opportunity and impact and having leaders like James on board will help us do that faster and at greater scale.’