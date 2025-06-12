Polestar adds to UK dealer network by opening new site on the south coast

Polestar has added to its UK dealer network with the addition of a state-of-the-art new showroom on the south coast.

The Swedish outfit has opened a new site in Plymouth, which bosses say will give customers in the South West greater access to the brand.

The premises, operated by dealer group Snows, follow the outfit’s ‘minimalist, design-led approach’ and will offer customers the freedom to tailor their entire buying journey.

Buyers will also be offered test drives from the site and given the chance to explore the full Polestar range of EVs.

Polestar says that the Plymouth premises were chosen after the city outlined ‘bold sustainability ambitions’, including a commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The city recently constructed 40 rapid electric charging stations and secured over £2.4m in funding to expand public EV charging infrastructure for people without off-street parking.

Speaking about the latest addition to Polestar’s network, the firm’s UK managing director, Matt Galvin, said: ‘We are excited to bring Polestar to Plymouth and make our cars even more accessible across the South West.

‘This opening supports our ambition to meet customers where they are, offering a seamless and informed experience from test drive to online order.’

The opening comes following Polestar’s decision to turn its back on agency sales last September, in order to reach more customers.

The site becomes the brand’s tenth UK space with plans in place to increase that number to 17 over the coming months.

British Polestar owners can also take their vehicles to be serviced at Volvo sites, with several dealerships holding franchises with both brands.

The two Swedish outfits continue to share a close relationship, under the Geely umbrella, and the subject was one of many to come up during our chat with Volvo boss Nicole Melillo Shaw at Car Dealer Live earlier this year.

Asked whether she would prefer more separation between the brands, Volvo’s UK MD, promised to keep ‘looking after’ the Polestar brand.

However, she insisted that help would only last as long is it does ‘compromise’ the brand’s ability to offer ‘really robust customer service’ to its own consumers.