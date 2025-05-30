Porsche dealers told to ‘immediately remove’ select electric Taycan models from sale

Porsche dealers have been told to halt the sale of selection of used Taycan models.

Car Dealer has been told by several main Porsche dealers that they had been asked to remove electric Taycan models from sale.

An official bulletin was issued this week to the Porsche network which told its retailers to stop selling a specific batch of electric sports cars.

It is understood the move follows a request from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) which manages recalls of cars in the UK.

One Porsche dealer said: ‘Unfortunately Porsche and the DVSA haven’t put a definitive timeframe on approved Taycans so at the minute we’re now having to remove all Taycans from sale for the foreseeable future.

‘Porsche head office have sent out a bulletin to say we need to remove them from sale and not deliver any until further notice.’

This morning the official Porsche used website still had a number of Taycans for sale. It is understood the bulletin was only sent yesterday to dealers.

In a statement, issued after our initial story was published, Porsche GB said: ‘Enhanced battery monitoring software is anticipated to become available for first generation Taycan models towards the end of June.

‘With its imminent arrival, we’ve advised our retail partners not to sell a small, specific batch of first generation Taycan models until the software update is live.’

It is believed the issue affects a handful of Taycan models in the official Porsche network, but it is not known how many outside of official dealers could be impacted too.

The problem is believed to relate to the ‘ARB6’ recall which was issued in November by the DVSA.

The reason for that recall, according to the DVSA, was: ‘A short circuit within the battery modules during the vehicle’s service life cannot be ruled out under certain circumstances which could lead to thermal events and later to a fire in the vehicle.’

The new software that will detect if there are problems with the cells and display a warning to owners in the event this may happen is due later next month. Porsche is believed to have decided to remove effected cars from sale to wait for the updates.

A spokesperson for the DVSA said: ‘Road safety is our absolute priority, and getting recalled vehicles fixed promptly has a huge benefit for all road users.

‘There is an active safety recall on Porsche Taycans produced between 2019 and 2024 for which the manufacturer is in the final stages of developing a remedy. This involves concerns related to the vehicle’s electrical propulsion system.’

Porsche GB and the DVSA has issued 12 safety recalls on various models of the Taycan including, among other things, to replace brake hoses, problems with welding and suspension components and replacing cell blocks in the high voltage battery.

The DVSA recalls cars to address potential safety defects that could cause serious injury or harm to drivers, passengers, or other road users.

When a manufacturer identifies a defect, or the DVSA investigates a problem, they can initiate a recall campaign to fix the issue, often at no cost to the owner. It is not clear whether this is the reason.

In the United States, Porsche recalled 9,735 Taycan models in April this year, as its airbags ‘may fail to go off in a crash’, according to the website MotorSafety.org.

The same website also reports that in October 2024, the car maker recalled 27,527 Taycan models made between 2020-2024 because their ‘batteries can catch fire’.

First published: 11:44; Updated with Porsche GB comment: 14:06, Updated with DVSA comment: 15:37