13 vehicles up in flames after arson attack at used car dealership

A fire was started deliberately at a car dealership in Leeds on Friday morning and 13 cars were ablaze.

The fire is being treated as an arson attack and police are investigating.

The blaze began at 12.27am on Pontefract Road, Leeds, and is believed to have broken out at Vision Motor Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

They are now appealing for information from anyone who might have more information.

West Yorkshire Police told Car Dealer: ‘At 12.27am this morning (May 19), police received a report of a fire involving about 13 vehicles at a car dealership, in Pontefract Road, Stourton.

‘Police and fire service attended, and the fire was extinguished by 1.15am.

‘Enquiries have established that the fire was started deliberately, and the incident is being treated as arson.

’Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area in the time leading up to the fire or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13230276629 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.’

Image credit: Pontefract Road/Google Maps