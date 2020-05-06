You might think that this is an inopportune time to be launching a new platform for trade buyers and, of course, you are probably right. However, at epyx, we are also very confident that dealers are going to find our new 1link Trade Buyer platform something worth waiting for.

Now in beta testing, it will replace our long-established 1link Disposal Network auction platform later this year and has been fundamentally redesigned based on both the availability of new technology and extensive research into the needs of existing and potential users.

Major enhancements include advanced vehicle filtering with multi-pick selections and dynamic counts, updated vehicle summary and record cards with more detailed service history and clearer data presentation, full screen imagery, key information indicators, downloadable stock lists and improved address tools.

The end result is a more rapid, more efficient and more user-friendly buying experience that exactly meets the needs of stock buyers – benefits that will be more pertinent than ever in the post-lockdown used vehicle market, we believe. Initial feedback from dealers already using 1link Trade Buyer has been overwhelmingly positive.

You may be wondering why we have chosen this moment to rebrand? Well, for almost two decades, we have used the 1link Disposal Network name for our two remarketing platforms, one of which was used by 3,000 dealers to buy stock while the other was employed by dozens of major fleet vendors to remarket cars and vans.

With the new investment and enhancements made to the dealer platform, now seemed the perfect time to create two clear and distinct identities with the launch of 1link Trade Buyer while continuing with 1link Disposal Network for fleets. It’s a neater separation.

When normal trading resumes later this year, the full launch of 1link Trade Buyer could be perfectly timed. At that point, it is likely that the viability of almost all used car operations will depend on a rapid turnover of the right stock and the new platform is highly effective in helping dealers pursue that strategy.

Importantly, 1link Trade Buyer will retain the same pricing structure as previously used, which is popular with dealers. There’s a single, low-cost, flat-rate buyer’s fee. It’s simple, fair and transparent and we have no plans to change it.

• To find out more visit 1linkTradeBuyer.co.uk or e-mail Remarketingteam@1link.co.uk.

