67 Degrees – Website Provider for Independent Dealers 2022

Since Covid, a high performing website has moved up from a nice to have to a must have – but it can be hard to pick a provider.

However, our winner 67 Degrees has won many super fans among its clients and received superb feedback in our survey for its help and support building brilliant websites.

So much so that this is the sixth year the firm has picked up a gong in the Car Dealer Power Awards.

We caught up with the firm’s Stuart Harvey to chat about the win in the video you can watch above.

Harvey said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted that 67 Degrees has won. Our great websites and great customer service is something we take absolute pride in.

‘We take pleasure in the relationships we build with our customers and to be the recipient of this award, having previously won it, means so much to us.

‘It just reaffirms our whole ethos as a company that building that relationship with the customer and helping customers drive forward to really maximise their online presence is key. We’re absolutely over the moon.’

Harvey said a good website is now crucial to a car dealer’s success.

He added: ‘It’s absolutely essential. It’s your shop window and the first place your customer comes during the buying journey.

‘Obviously, as part of an omnichannel experience, the dealership has been important. But having a website that really captures that buyer early on in the journey is essential.

‘It’s about ensuring that it’s packed with the correct features, whether that’s great finance integrations, having an e-commerce product, which our platform supports, or whether that’s in just the reservation or full end-to-end, buying a car online.

‘There’s so many different facets, which is so important, but the website as a whole is absolutely essential in this day and age.’

Offering a tip to dealers who want to improve their websites, Harvey said being ready for omnichannel buyers was vital.

‘I completely appreciate there’s always a place for the salesman in the showroom, but it’s just about backing that up online,’ said Harvey.

‘My tip would be to ensure you are prepared to give your customers some options in an ecommerce sense on your website too.’